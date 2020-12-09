Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Democratic Women's Caucus for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today congratulating the leaders of the Democratic Women's Caucus for the 117th Congress:

"I congratulate Reps. Jackie Speier, Lois Frankel, and Brenda Lawrence on their re-election as Co-Chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus for the 117th Congress, and I congratulate Reps. Veronica Escobar and Deb Haaland on being chosen once more to serve as Vice Chairs.  Democratic women continue to lead our Caucus forward as we fight to advance the well-being and security of women, who are the backbone of our families, our communities, and our economy.

“Recognizing that women are bearing the brunt of this pandemic, we will be working with the incoming Biden-Harris Administration to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, get Americans back to work and school safely, and provide resources to help women and their families get through this crisis. We are committed to building back better for women by enacting priorities like equal pay for equal work, paid family and medical leave, more affordable child care, better educational and economic opportunities, access to affordable, quality health care, women's reproductive freedom, and policies that end domestic violence and abuse. The Democratic Women's Caucus remains at the forefront of these efforts, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with its leadership and Members next Congress to advance these goals."

