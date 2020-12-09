Judges Discuss Mentoring, Pandemic at Remote Conference

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor swears in new officers during the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association Winter Conference.

The annual winter conference for the Ohio Common Pleas Judges Association was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19 and the issue of safety took center stage.

Since the pandemic broke in March, Ohio judges have had to take monumental steps in ensuring courts are safe, all the while operating efficiently.

Measures include requiring everyone correctly wearing masks, taking temperatures of staff and visitors, sanitizing, and requiring social distancing in courthouses.

“The health and safety of employees, the court users, and the public who enter the courthouse is paramount,” Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor told the group of more than 100 judges.

“The increase in COVID cases is more dangerous now than it was when the numbers were at their peak in late spring. It likely will become more dangerous as people head indoors for the winter.”

“The winter meeting agenda and topics were timely and appropriate,” said Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan of Cuyahoga County. “It is important for us to have annual discussions, and remote technology opened doors that the pandemic otherwise had closed.”

Judge Gary Yost of Ashtabula County's Drug Court received special attention. He is retiring at the end of the year.

“I approach retirement with mixed emotions,” Judge Yost said. “The past 30 years have been the best of my life and of my career. I will miss the challenges of the job, the regular interactions with the lawyers and working with my staff.”

The two-day conference also focused on judicial ethics and legislative updates.