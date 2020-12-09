The First Female Star Of Christmas, Is Eve
Most of the world is familiar with Christmas Eve. Now it's time to learn just how it came to be, by wishing a heroic little elf: Merry Christmas, Eve! New York Times Bestselling author Adam Wallace has done it again with his new children's book Merry Christmas, Eve!
Adam Wallace has shown over 2.5 million kids around the world How To Catch A Unicorn, How To Catch A Mermaid, and How To Catch An Elf (among the other magical creatures) in his #1 bestselling How To Catch... Series.
Now, this Christmas season, Adam Wallace is empowering his young readers to rediscover the holiday spirit with the help of a little Elf named Eve, in an origin story unlike any other.
As he writes in Merry Christmas, Eve!
"The day before Christmas is a very special day,
That never had its own name.
But that all changed when one special elf,
Rose to glory and fame."
The Christmas season is filled with some of the most iconic characters in history. There’s Santa, Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and Will Ferrell's Elf. These characters have all stood the test of time; however, it feels like we are well past the time for an iconic female character to claim her place in the holiday pantheon.
"I love all these characters and stories, and they’ve been inspirational to me, but I was shocked that the only female stars of Christmas I could think of were Mrs. Claus and Cindy Lou Who, and they’ve always felt like the supporting cast!" Wallace says. “I think we’re ready to add a female star to that Christmas list, one who is just as important and memorable as all the others.”
