Mirimus to Present COVID-19 Test at First Contagion Conference
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virus Project announced that Mirimus Labs will present at the first Contagion Conference on December 10, 2020.
The conference marks the launch of The Virus Project and its mission to assemble the most prominent and pioneering ideas to address the critical issues and challenges posed by COVID-19.
“Testing is crucial in controlling the spread of this global threat. Bringing together the brightest and most talented scientists and entrepreneurs is how we navigate this crisis. Collaboration is essential,” said Brett Johnson, CEO of The Virus Project.
Mirimus Labs is an example of tackling a challenge head on. Its CEO Prem Premsrirut M.D, PHD licensed a technology developed at Yale with the NBA and found a better way to use it to keep schools open and safe. Despite the obstacles she and her team faced, they forged ahead to create a model called SalivaClear that has worked. Hers is the story of a skilled scientist who also happened to be a mother and used her talents as a scientist and entrepreneur to keep kids in school. It is inspirational.” Said Brett Johnson, CEO of The Virus Project.
“We are delighted that Mirimus will join a select group of companies to present their promising technology. The purpose of this conference is to help companies with important technologies develop and scale through partnerships and collaboration. Testing is critical to bringing back some normalcy to society and avoid the lockdowns that have shattered the lives of millions,” said Edward Borrelli, Conference Director.
The virtual conference will stream from New York City the afternoon of December 10th. The half day panels and presentations will be recorded, packaged, and categorized in The Virus Project library which will be a repository of critical and accurate information for decision makers.
“With regard to pandemic preparedness and response, our leadership and institutions have failed greatly. We hope The Virus Project communications platform, outside the influence of politics, can improve response in the future,” said Johnson, who is also Co-Founder of the Altru Institute, a New York based think tank that has underwritten the project.
To learn more visit www.thevirusproject.org.
