Unwrapped : Works by Harold Garde Exhibition at Mills Art Gallery in Orlando

This Christmas, give the gift of Garde. Celebrate the Holidays with original art from one of the United States most celebrated living artists, Harold Garde.

Mills Gallery is honored to work with Legendary painter Harold Garde. It is his wish to allow the public to buy affordable pieces of original art & allows them to start their career in Art Collection”
— Boris Garbe
ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas, give the gift of Garde. What better way to celebrate the Holidays with original art works from one of the United States most celebrated living artists, Harold Garde.

Born in 1923 in New York, Harold enjoyed an extraordinary life in the arts. After serving in WWII, Harold enrolled in the University of Wyoming to study under George McNeil, a major Abstract Expressionist. Harold went on to complete his MA in Fine Art and Art Education at Columbia University. Garde’s word has been featured in numerous solo exhibitions, public and private collections, in documentary films, and publications about his life and his art.

Acquiring a work of art is a wonderful experience for yourself or to share with another as a gift. The Mills Gallery in collaboration with the artist, Harold Garde are offering this exceptional opportunity at very affordable prices to acquire a work by Harold Garde.

With a selection of over 30 pieces for $200 as well as over 80 other pieces ranging from $350 and up.

Come spread the joy with this one night only extravaganza at Mills Gallery.

Art Gallery at Mills Park is a great addition to the trendy Mills Park area in Orlando, and the first fine art gallery of its unique style.
The Art Gallery at Mills Park’s mission is to provide the Orlando arts community with the highest quality visual arts in a vibrant, inclusive environment where we do more than sell art, we know the artist.

Harold Garde interviewed on Kiss My Art | Boris Garbe & Marla E

Unwrapped : Works by Harold Garde Exhibition at Mills Art Gallery in Orlando

About

Full Service Marketing Firm Providing Complete Marketing Plans/Campaigns and: Graphic Design, Printing, Direct Mail, Social Media Marketing, Public Relations, Multimedia and everything that a business needs to assist in creating success.

