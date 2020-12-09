Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures of Greenville Avenue Starting December 14 to Set Steel Beams at The Greenville Avenue Bridge in Johnston

Starting Monday, December 14, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Greenville Avenue for three consecutive nights to safely place steel beams at the northbound Greenville Avenue Bridge at the Exit 10 interchange in Johnston.

Greenville Avenue at the bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Wednesday nights, December 14-16 with detours in effect. Westbound traffic will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue. Lane closures will be in effect within the project limits along Greenville Avenue Thursday night during the same time period.

The bridge is 50 years old and carries 78,000 vehicles per day. The $16.5 million project is expected to finish in fall 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.