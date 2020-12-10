SoulBuffalo’s Ocean Plastic Leadership Network Announces the Global Treaty Dialogues
HIGH FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoulBuffalo’s Ocean Plastic Leadership Network (OPLN) today announced the Global Treaty Dialogues.
The Global Treaty Dialogues, a series of virtual conferences produced together with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Greenpeace USA, are designed to achieve consensus on the proposed development of a multilateral environmental agreement on plastic pollution produced by the United Nations. Participants will include a range of business, NGO members and public sector stakeholders.
The inaugural Global Treaty Dialogue will occur on January 14-15, 2021 with the goal of demonstrating support for the proposed resolution to start negotiations on a global plastics treaty which is expected to be tabled at the upcoming United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA5) in February 2021. Additional Global Treaty Dialogues are scheduled for April, July, October 2021.
In a joint report, The Business Case for a UN Treaty on Plastic Pollution, WWF, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Boston Consulting Group recently concluded that despite a doubling of voluntary initiatives and national regulations over the last five years, plastic waste continues to leak into the environment at alarming rates – with more than 11 million tons of plastic flowing into our oceans each year. To reverse this trajectory, many of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods and retail companies are calling on the UN member states to negotiate a treaty on plastic pollution.
The Global Treaty Dialogues are based on the premise that the development of a global treaty that can truly tackle plastic waste needs to be informed by the kind of frank exchange, creative problem solving and deepened understanding of perspectives. SoulBuffalo's Ocean Plastics Leadership Network is positioned to achieve this by bringing parties together to achieve timely and impactful outcomes.
“We developed the Global Treaty Dialogues to provide a focused opportunity for major plastics industry and environmental stakeholders to build a deeper understanding of their respective interests with respect to possible policies and actions to further the global treaty on plastics,” said Dave Ford, founder and partner of SoulBuffalo and Global Treaty Dialogues lead. “ It is hoped that through this exploration, mutual understanding will be increased and specific areas for possible collaboration and joint action will emerge.”
“As we address the plastic waste crisis, it’s important to remember that no global crisis has ever been fully addressed without a treaty in place to align us on a path toward success,” said Erin Simon, head of plastic waste & business at World Wildlife Fund (US). “Supply chains and waste streams extend borders, this is clearly a global crisis, but it needs local solutions. The Global Treaty Dialogues are a way to convene critical stakeholders with diverse views in the plastics community in the lead-up to UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in February 2021.”
“There is strong and growing momentum for a new UN treaty on plastic pollution,” said John Hocevar, oceans campaign director at Greenpeace USA. “Under the Trump Administration, the U.S. has been one of the few countries opposing a treaty, but we expect that to change in 2020. Another key question is whether we can help ensure this treaty matches the urgency and ambition to address the global plastic pollution crisis. This Global Treaty Dialogues can contribute to it by reaching an agreement on the need to address the full life cycle of plastics and making a commitment to prioritize reduction of plastic production and consumption (on top of sound waste management approaches).”
Alongside almost 2 million people also calling for a treaty, more than two-thirds of the UN member states, from across the world, have officially declared that they are open to a new global treaty, including African, Baltic, Caribbean, Nordic and Pacific states, as well as the European Union, according to WWF.
For more information on the Global Treaty Dialogues please visit:
http://www.soulbuffalo.com
Jason Throckmorton
Jason Throckmorton
SoulBuffalo
jason@soulbuffalo.com