Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,820 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden's Appoitntment of Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on President-Elect Joe Biden's appointment of Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense:

"President-elect Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as our nation's next Secretary of Defense is a historic choice, and I congratulate him on his selection.  President-elect Biden is fulfilling his promise to select highly qualified candidates for his Cabinet, and Gen. Austin has been praised for his experience and leadership abilities by those on both sides of the aisle, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Sec. of State Colin Powell.  

“I am aware that any individual who has retired from the military fewer than seven years ago will require a waiver from Congress to be appointed as Secretary of Defense, and the House will have to consider that matter as the nomination of Gen. Austin, who by all accounts would bring enormous substance and talent to the Pentagon, moves forward."   

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden's Appoitntment of Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.