Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden's Appoitntment of Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense

"President-elect Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as our nation's next Secretary of Defense is a historic choice, and I congratulate him on his selection. President-elect Biden is fulfilling his promise to select highly qualified candidates for his Cabinet, and Gen. Austin has been praised for his experience and leadership abilities by those on both sides of the aisle, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Sec. of State Colin Powell.

“I am aware that any individual who has retired from the military fewer than seven years ago will require a waiver from Congress to be appointed as Secretary of Defense, and the House will have to consider that matter as the nomination of Gen. Austin, who by all accounts would bring enormous substance and talent to the Pentagon, moves forward."