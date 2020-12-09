Cancer Care News Expands No-Cost, Comprehensive National Directory
Hundreds of free programs, services, and products for cancer patients, families, and caregivers.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Care News, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity, has expanded their comprehensive directory of free national resources to include over 350 no-cost programs, products, and services that help cancer patients, families, and caregivers in the USA during and after diagnosis.
“Typically, resources for cancer patients on the internet are scattered, outdated, and hard to find. This site is a centralized national resource for people who have been diagnosed with cancer to get them the help they need, quickly, easily and all for free,” explains Mary Levy, Cancer Care News patient advocate. “Our updated directory includes the latest free financial assistance programs to help pay for the costs of travel, housing, treatment, copays, deductibles and prescriptions for people diagnosed with cancer. In addition to financial help, free programs are available for peer-based and professional counseling services and free care packages to assist cancer patients through the physical, financial and emotional burdens that accompany a diagnosis. All support services for cancer patients, families and caregivers are checked daily for accuracy and always provided free of charge.”
The Cancer Care News directory included an ever-growing compendium of free programs, products, and services for cancer patients, families, and caregivers including:
• Premiums, Copays & Deductibles: Pays for insurance- and treatment-related care costs.
• Prescriptions: Free programs sponsored by drug companies, doctors, patient advocacy organizations, and civic groups to help low-income and uninsured patients get free medications.
• Fertility, Genetics & Other Medical: Medical service providers who care for cancer patients at no cost.
• Mortgage, Utilities, & Legal: Agencies that help cancer patients and families with mortgage payments, rent payments, utilities, free legal advice related to care, and free tax filing.
• Free Grants: Programs that provide monetary grants to help those diagnosed with the disease to pay for the daily necessities of life.
• Free Hats, Wigs & Scarves: Free wigs, wraps, and hats for patients who experience hair loss due to cancer treatments.
• Free Care Packages: Thoughtfully prepared care packages that arrive in the mail to provide comfort and emotional support during this trying time.
• Free Medical Equipment: Free medical equipment and prosthetics to help ease the life of a cancer patient. Supply and equipment providers include cooling caps, mobility equipment, and lymphedema and mastectomy supplies.
"We have hundreds of updated programs on the website to help cancer patients, families, and caregivers today with the many burdens that accompany a diagnosis," says Ms. Levy. "The last thing people need at this difficult time is to have to search and search for help. Our directory is comprehensive, easy-to-use, and checked every day for accuracy. Truly a one-stop shop. We encourage anyone dealing with a cancer diagnosis in the USA to visit our website to get the help needed right now to ease the burden of this terrible disease."
Cancer Care News is a 510(c)(3) nonprofit charity that provides free resources to help patients and families along the cancer journey. All services are provided free for patients, caregivers, and families in the USA. From the latest free financial resources for cancer patients, to no-cost cancer support programs, to free cancer care packages to brighten a patient's day, immediate no-cost help is available at https://cancercarenews.com/.
