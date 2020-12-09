Man Arrested & Charged in Sidney, Nebraska

On December 8, 2020, Jamie L. Daniels, 46, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Assault of a Child, a Class 2 Felony. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment.

An arrest warrant was issued the afternoon of December 8, 2020. Daniels was arrested shortly thereafter by officers of the Sidney Police Department and is in custody. Bond is set in the amount of $100,000, requiring a deposit of 10%.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will assist the Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office with the prosecution of the case.