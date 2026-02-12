Attorney General Hilgers Praises EPA Action Clearing the Way to Repeal Heavy-Duty Truck Mandate

LINCOLN—Attorney General Mike Hilgers commends the Trump Administration’s action rescinding the Obama-era “Endangerment Finding,” a move that clears the way for repeal of federal rules that sought to force electric trucks into America’s freight and logistics system.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s action directly affects the Biden Administration’s heavy-duty vehicle rule—one of the most aggressive mandates aimed at mandating a transition to electric trucks. Nebraska is currently leading a 24-state challenge to that rule, which would raise prices, disrupt supply chains, and impose unworkable requirements on truck manufacturers and operators.

“This is a major victory for the rule of law and for the men and women who keep America’s goods moving,” said Attorney General Hilgers. “The heavy-duty truck mandate was built on a shaky legal foundation and ignored economic reality. President Trump and Administrator Zeldin have taken decisive action to unwind it and restore common sense at EPA.”

Heavy-duty trucks are the backbone of Nebraska’s agricultural and logistics industries and drive our State’s economy. The prior rule threatened to increase transportation costs for farmers, small businesses, and consumers nationwide. Under today’s federal action, major policies affecting the interstate economy and climate change return to Congress where they belong.

“Nebraska led the fight against Biden’s electric-truck mandate because we saw firsthand how damaging it would be,” Hilgers said. “Today’s action confirms what we argued all along: EPA cannot rewrite the law to force sweeping changes Congress never authorized.”