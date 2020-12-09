TRAY Point of Sale and FreedomPay Introduce Touchless Payments for Restaurants to Provide Safer Dining Experiences

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Vendsy, Inc. dba TRAY Point of Sale and Kiosk, a self-service, kiosk-forward mobile point of sale software provider and FreedomPay, the world’s leading commerce platform, announced a line of touchless NFC payment devices ensuring the safety of restaurant-goers. This partnership allows TRAY to offer touchless commerce which makes the checkout experience fast and secure. Whether in a restaurant, airport, food court, food hall, or ghost kitchen, customers will now have the ability to order and pay in a contactless manner.

Building upon DineSafe, TRAY’s zero human interaction restaurant technology, its partnership with FreedomPay allows for multiple contactless checkout options with no additional hardware required.

● Contactless Payment Method: Card Tap, Apple Pay, Google Pay.

● Integrated Digital Wallet: In-App payments for your consumer application.

● eCommerce Offering: Online payments for your consumer website.

● Touchless Drive-Through: Fully-integrated, touchless drive-through POS, and kiosks.

● Bring Your Own Device: Enables POS orders and payments without touching a payment terminal.

“Trust will determine whether people will spend money at a restaurant,” said Ohad Jehassi, CEO of TRAY. “This partnership, which offers multiple ways that customers can pay in a contactless way, is a visible solution to their concerns. Restaurants that support zero human interaction payments will see more demand.”

FreedomPay provides three layers of secure and fully encrypted payment technology with EMV support that delivers the highest level of payment protection. With FreedomPay’s PCI-validated solution, clients also benefit from reduced costs and simplified security requirements.

“FreedomPay is excited to partner with TRAY and provide their clients with an innovative and flexible solution, and one designed to satisfy their expanding needs. We share TRAY’s philosophical approach to business by powering solutions that will solve tomorrow’s problems for businesses worldwide,” said Christopher Kronenthal, Chief Technology Officer at FreedomPay.

Customers now, more than ever, are demanding contactless payment options including ApplePay, GooglePay, and NFC payments. The FreedomPay and TRAY partnership is reshaping the customer experience, supplying unprecedented protection for payment transactions coming from any channel. FreedomPay, the leader in secure commerce technology for POS transactions, will provide TRAY with a powerful new way for their customers to transact safely in a world where contactless payment options are increasingly necessary.

About TRAY Point of Sale

TRAY Point of Sale and Kiosk provides enterprise applications for quick service, fast-casual, table service, and cloud restaurant chains with complex business needs. TRAY’s key tasks are easy to implement, including location setup, menu control, generation of real-time reports, inventory management, and other critical operations. TRAY is a complete restaurant management platform built to help restaurants grow revenue and deliver quality guest experiences.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, food service, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock-solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online, and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award-winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com