Residential Warranty Services launches Elev8, the Contractor Bid and Upgrade Management System

Elev8 is a Trademark of Residential Warranty Services The first of it's kind interactive bid and upgrading tool will put RWS clients in the driver's seat. Residential Warranty Services was founded in 1988 and has been the leading innovator in the space for over two decades. David Hardesty is leading the effort in rolling out the latest system to take the client experience to an even higher level. The integration of Elev8 and systems like NXT Inspekt (the leading CRM in the home inspection industry) will allow for even greater ease of use for homeowners.

The Elev8 system is the next innovation in Real Estate and it will have far reaching effects on the home repair and home improvement industry.” — P. Nathan Thornberry, CEO

Residential Warranty Services , Inc. ("RWS"), the leader in Real Estate Transaction Service Contracts in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the launch of Elev8, the first ever system designed for addressing the complexities of claims where an upgrade to new equipment in a home's major systems may be recommended due to age or other factors especially when coincident with a failure or necessary repair.Elev8's capabilities include automated bidding for major system replacements, integration of claim allowances for necessary repairs, automated and immediate payments for implementing repairs or replacements, face-to-face interactions with a professional team of repair and product consultants, and even a financing module."We've had the best data set and most customized approach to handling claims in the industry for well over a decade, but it has always been a challenge automating some of the claims situations where a homeowner has so many options. Conveying the information and turning it into an actionable request is always a challenge – Elev8 solves for that and integration with the One Click Contractor system gave us the ability to innovate like no other participant in the industry in a matter of months instead of years," said Justin Thacker, Chief Technology Officer of RWS.Elev8's future at RWS includes immediate launch for Roof Leak Repair claims and even service requests through the RWS Contractor Management System – a Real Estate Service Industry Contractor Network. In Q1 of 2021 the system will expand to HVAC systems and by Q2 of 2021 the system will begin deploying for Water Heaters and major plumbing claims and service requests."98% of our claims and service requests have always been simple to address with our contractor network and industry leading coverage. The biggest challenges arise when communications don't happen like they should. Elev8 will allow for pre-recorded messages, clear explanations of coverage, clear options for recommended upgrades, and a simple push of a button to implement repairs, upgrades, or even cash in lieu of repair without any delays often relating to communication issues with our valued policyholders," said David Hardesty, President of Residential Warranty Services.Experience Elev8 with any qualified claim or service request as a client of Residential Warranty Services ( www.RWSwarranty.com ) or with specialty service contracts that come free with a full Home Inspection from over 8500 Certified Inspection Experts throughout the U.S. and Canada.About Residential Warranty Services, Inc.Residential Warranty Services, Inc. (Founded in 1988) is North America's leading Real Estate vendor providing Home Service Contracts, RecallChek reports, and Laboratory Services and works with over 150,000 partners, referring partners, and clients in the Home Inspection, Mold Remediation, Real Estate, and Home Service Provider space. Based in Carmel, Indiana with offices throughout the U.S., Residential Warranty Services is a proud employer of hundreds of American workers with operations that include manufacturing, technology development, call center services, software development, marketing services, and environmental testing/analysis. Learn more at RWSwarranty.com.About One Click ContractorOne Click Contractor's all-in-one sales platform revolutionizes the connection between home improvement contractors and homeowners, to allow contractors to take on more jobs, make more money -- all while providing a best-in-class customer experience. One Click Contractor's Distance Selling methodologies allow contractors to sell from anywhere, anytime - whether in-person or remotely. From measurements to creating the estimate, to closing and financing the job, home improvement contractors can standardize their sales process all in the same system. This enables contractors to take care of clients more efficiently and deliver on world-class service while giving companies like Residential Warranty Services a consistent way to deploy contractor interactions with clients. Our solution is accessed through either a web application or an app (iOS and Android). To learn more about One Click Contractor visit: oneclickcontractor.com to schedule a consultation.

