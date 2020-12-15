Castle Dental Offering Supplemental Procedures That Improve Dental Implant Success Rate

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Bone grafts, sinus grafts, and tissue augmentation help improve the success rate of dental implants.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental is helping improve the success rate of dental implants through supplemental procedures like bone grafts, sinus grafts, and tissue augmentation. The Center Valley dentist has been celebrated for its high-quality cosmetic dentistry procedures.

“Some patients experience jawbone or oral health conditions that can impact the success rate of their dental implants procedure,” says Dr. Matthew Lang. “However, these supplemental procedures can remediate these issues.”

One of these treatments, a bone graft, introduces new bone material to the implant site. This is a recommended procedure for patients who have experienced jawbone deterioration. The bone graft forms a foundation for the implant. Gum tissue grafts, meanwhile, replenish the gums.

Finally, a sinus lift helps dentists place implants in the upper-back jaw. The sinus floor is lifted and a bone graft is filled. This treatment has been shown to directly improve the success rate of dental implants.

“These procedures never hurt the chances of a successful treatment, only help,” adds Dr. Lang.

All supplemental procedures are included in the cost of dental implants in Center Valley. To learn more, request an appointment with Castle Dental by visiting https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. The Lehigh Valley dentist is located only minutes from Allentown and Bethlehem.

