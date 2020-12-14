GigX Announces New Partnership with SoleVenture
From freelancers to fractional executives, independent leaders now have a one-stop resource to incorporate, launch, and market their services.IRVINE, CA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
GigX, the world’s #1 independent professional network, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SoleVenture that will provide GigX members with additional benefits, and opportunities for SoleVenture’s customers to increase their exposure. The GigX network helps members position themselves for success with organizations seeking fractional or interim leaders, consultants, or freelancers.
SoleVenture is a single solution that automates business setup and compliance, benefits enrollment, tax estimation, and invoicing. SoleVenture CEO and Cofounder Eve Epstein says, “Over 165,000 US workers are transitioning into the freelancing world every month. SoleVenture provides the back-office support and access to insurance that self-employed professionals need to make the transition and thrive.”
“With the healthcare insurance open enrollment deadline approaching on December 15, 2020, it’s the right time for professionals entering the gig economy to sign up for a GigX membership and take advantage of this new partnership,” added John Fox, GigX cofounder.
Existing GigX members can also benefit from SoleVenture’s back-office services so that they can focus on their core competencies. For a limited time, GigX members receive a $25 discount on incorporation services.
Independent professionals can go to www.GigX.com to learn more about membership options, which range from a free, Bronze level that lets professionals “claim their name,” to a Platinum tier offering concierge services and increased visibility – with Silver and Gold memberships in between. To explore back office support services, download the SoleVenture app from the Google Play or Apple App Store.
About GigX:
The GigX network connects organizations seeking top-notch talent with professionals seeking factional or independent work.
John Fox
GigX
info@gigx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn