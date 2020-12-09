Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 400 Block of Xenia Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the 400 block of Xenia Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:23 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of person down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Anthony Orr, of no fixed address.

 

The vehicle of interest, in this case, is described as possibly being a 2020 Kia K5. The vehicle may be missing a passenger side window and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

