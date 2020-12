Topsarge Business Solutions Wins National Veteran Hiring Award

Topsarge Business Solutions wins 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring Vets in the Workplace.

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topsarge Business Solutions , LLC was announced as the winner ofthe prestigious 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award on Nov. 10 for theircommitment to employing and supporting veterans and their families as a smallbusiness. It is the only veteran-owned business to win the award in Bell County. Theceremony was virtually held by the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington D.C."As a Veteran myself it is our honor to be the only Bell County firm selected as a USDepartment of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award recipient for 2020.Topsarge Business Solutions is committed to putting Veterans and their families towork and this recognition highlights that commitment," says CEO and retiredCommand Sgt. Maj. Dan Elder.Due to COVID-19 precautions, the recipients were not able to attend the ceremonyin Washington, D.C. Instead, the event was held virtually in order to recognize thebusinesses that have recognized the talent, skill, and capabilities that our nation’sveterans have developed over years of service. Eugene Scalia summarized histhankfulness to the businesses and veterans in a livestream to the company website,“Typically, when we think of the military veterans, we think of the contributions theymade while in uniform, and the sacrifices they and their families were prepared tomake for our country[,] but today we recognize something different—thecontribution they make in the workplace, following their active military service…”The HIRE Vets Medallion Awards is the only federal-level veterans’ employmentaward that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring,retention, and professional development. The ceremony was held by some of themost prestigious representatives from the Department of Labor and the UnitedStates Army in order to reward the businesses that have shown the best practicesand care towards honoring those who have honored our great country.