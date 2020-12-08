REMINDER: State invites communities and contractors to apply for the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program

The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) invites communities and contractors to apply to participate in Phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP), which aims to equip communities with additional capability to understand and enhance coastal resilience at the local level. DCM is requesting applications from interested municipal and county governments in the 20 coastal CAMA counties, as well as professional services from qualified organizations to provide technical assistance to selected localities.

Phases 1 and 2 of the RCCP consists of a series of steps to qualitatively and quantitatively assess risks and vulnerabilities specific to their location, engage representative stakeholders, and complete a community-involved process to prioritize projects and action items to improve the resiliency of their community and critical assets. Once communities complete Phases 1 and 2, they become eligible to apply for Phase 3 (Engineering and Design), and Phase 4 (Implementation) funding from DCM, and will be better positioned to take advantage of implementation funding from various funders in the future.

Community Applications

Eligibility: Municipal and county governments in the 20 coastal counties of N.C.

Submission deadline: January 15, 2021

Contractor Applications

Eligibility: Private planning and engineering firms, Councils of Government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions (private and public). Multiple organizations may partner on one application.

Submission deadline: January 29, 2021

The Program Planning Handbook provides guidance to program participants in completing Phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. Existing data, tools and resources are incorporated throughout the handbook to assist with the process and to identify specific program requirements.

Questions about the new Resilient Coastal Communities Program and completed applications may be sent to RCCP@ncdenr.gov

# # #