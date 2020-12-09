EDRM Announces Discovery Master LLC as Newest Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Makes eDiscovery reporting easy and intuitive

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Discovery Master LLC, who make eDiscovery reporting easy and intuitive as its newest partner.

E-discovery technology will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“We’re really proud to partner with Mary, Kaylee, and the EDRM to strengthen relationships along the value chain and improve the client experience,” says Ryan Short, vice president, Discovery Master LLC. “No organization offers a better blend of deep expertise and a supportive community than the EDRM.”

“After 15 years in the industry, following and referencing EDRM’s material, it’s great to launch a formal partnership,” added co-founder and CEO Ray Biederman, Discovery Master LLC.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Discovery Master LLC are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“We are excited to work with the experienced team of litigators, technologists and reviewers at our newest EDRM partner, Discovery Master LLC,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are looking forward to sharing their fabulous new platform with our global community.”

This partnership allows Discovery Master LLC access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Discovery Master LLC’s solutions at http://www.discoverymaster.co.



About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Discovery Master LLC

Discovery Master LLC makes eDiscovery reporting easy and intuitive. We are an experienced team of litigators, document review practitioners, and technology experts who use innovation and imagination to make data transparent and accessible to every stakeholder, including law firms, channel partners, document review providers and in-house legal teams. Learn more at www.discoverymaster.co.

