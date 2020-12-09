SOUTH-STAFFS BASED COMPANY APOLLO HOME HEALTHCARE RANKED IN SPECIAL COVID-19 EDITION OF SUNDAY TIMES FAST TRACK 100
This is a fantastic achievement, during challenging times, by a dedicated team that give it everything. I wish to thank the entire team at Apollo Home Healthcare for their continued hard work"CODSALL, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2020 -- SOUTH-STAFFS BASED COMPANY APOLLO HOME HEALTHCARE, ACHIEVES 40th PLACE IN SPECIAL COVID-19 EDITION OF LEAGUE TABLE OF BRITAIN'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES
— Phil Burrows
Published annually, the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales over their latest three years. Sixteen companies headquartered in the Midlands have won places in the table this year, including Codsall based complex care provider, Apollo Home Healthcare.
Established in 2014, Apollo Home Healthcare provides care at home for patients with complex care needs across the country. Since trading commenced in late 2014, annual sales have grown to £17.7m in the year ending December 2019, representing 3 three-year annual sales growth of 65%. This result has secured the company a ranking of 40th place on this prestigious list. The business has faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic including sourcing PPE and staff having to isolate but has managed to support the discharge of many individuals to receive care in their homes.
Phil Burrows, Chief Executive, said “This is a fantastic achievement, during challenging times, by a dedicated team that give it everything. I wish to thank the entire team at Apollo Home Healthcare for their continued hard work, dedication and success in caring for everybody we look after.”
The Fast Track 100 is sponsored by Virgin Atlantic, BDO, DHL Express and N+1 Singer, and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.
Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Group, which has supported Fast Track 100 for all 24 years, said: “While we are living in extremely uncertain and challenging times, there is one thing I am certain of: entrepreneurs are the dreamers, the doers, and the innovators that have the power to have a positive impact on society. There are so many inspiring examples of this on the Fast Track 100 league table showing this is just as true, if not more so, in 2020 as it ever has been.”
Notes for editors
Fast Track has published league tables of the UK’s top-performing private companies with The Sunday Times for the past 24 years. The company was founded and is run by Dr Hamish Stevenson, who also holds an associate fellowship at Green Templeton College, Oxford University.
For further information on Apollo Home Healthcare visit www.apollohomehealthcare.com
