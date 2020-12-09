Vodafone and Block Gemini to boost digital procurement with blockchain

Block Gemini joins forces with Vodafone to develop a blockchain-based solution that supports the digital transformation of Vodafone’s procurement operations.

STUDIO CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based startup Block Gemini is collaborating with the Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) to deliver a blockchain solution that supports Vodafone’s digital procurement enhancement.

The solution replaces traditional manual procurement processes, with a single source of accurate real-time pricing information, and can generate valuable data insights into pricing trends and market comparisons across Vodafone’s substantial commitment.

Over the coming year, further enhancements will be developed before the solution is rolled out across Vodafone’s markets.

“This solution is a key milestone in our supply chain digitalisation journey,” said Tolga Tomruk, Chief Operational Officer at Vodafone Procurement Company. “By introducing hyper automation capabilities enabled by Blockchain technology, we will transform the way we collaborate and agree commercial terms with our suppliers. This safe and secure platform will help us to generate efficiencies in our commercial and operational teams across 19 Vodafone countries.”

Block Gemini is the latest entrant to join Vodafone-backed innovation center, 'Tomorrow Street', as a blockchain solutions provider. The partnership has been cemented on the successful collaboration between Block Gemini and the Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) to deploy the digital procurement solution.

Tomorrow Street is a joint venture between the Vodafone Procurement Company and Technoport (a Luxembourg government incubator).

The award-winning innovation centre is recognised as a pioneering model enabling Vodafone to deliver innovation quickly and effectively for its customers and partners, whilst contributing to the expanding tech sector and startup ecosystem in Luxembourg.

“Block Gemini is now a proud member of Tomorrow Street and Vodafone. We look forward to bringing industry-focused and enterprise-centric Blockchain innovations to Europe in partnership with Tomorrow Street,” said Chris Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer at Block Gemini.

Block Gemini currently functions from its Dubai (UAE) and Bangalore (India) offices, and will set up their European headquarters before the end of the year at the Tomorrow Street premises in Kirchberg enabling fast access to Vodafone and Luxembourg’s digital ecosystem.

Kenneth Graham, Chief Executive Officer at Tomorrow Street, said: “Excited to work together with the Block Gemini team to help them accelerate their international growth and introduce their innovative blockchain solution to our global partners and their customers.”