Big data as a Service Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Big data as a Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Big data as a Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Big data as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Big data as a Service market. This report focused on Big data as a Service market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Big data as a Service Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Big data as a Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Big data as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
SAP
SAS Institute
Teradata Corporation
Accenture
Oracle
SunGard Data Systems
MapR Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)
Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)
Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Financial Services
Retail
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Public Sector
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Big data as a Service Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Big data as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)
1.4.3 Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)
1.4.4 Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Big data as a Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking & Financial Services
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Public Sector
1.5.8 Media & Entertainment
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
13.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Company Details
13.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Business Overview
13.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Big data as a Service Introduction
13.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview
13.2.3 IBM Big data as a Service Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 Microsoft Corporation
13.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview
13.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Big data as a Service Introduction
13.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
13.4 SAP
13.4.1 SAP Company Details
13.4.2 SAP Business Overview
13.4.3 SAP Big data as a Service Introduction
13.4.4 SAP Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SAP Recent Development
13.5 SAS Institute
13.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details
13.5.2 SAS Institute Business Overview
13.5.3 SAS Institute Big data as a Service Introduction
13.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
13.6 Teradata Corporation
13.6.1 Teradata Corporation Company Details
13.6.2 Teradata Corporation Business Overview
13.6.3 Teradata Corporation Big data as a Service Introduction
13.6.4 Teradata Corporation Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Teradata Corporation Recent Development
13.7 Accenture
13.7.1 Accenture Company Details
13.7.2 Accenture Business Overview
13.7.3 Accenture Big data as a Service Introduction
13.7.4 Accenture Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.8 Oracle
13.8.1 Oracle Company Details
13.8.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.8.3 Oracle Big data as a Service Introduction
13.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.9 SunGard Data Systems
13.9.1 SunGard Data Systems Company Details
13.9.2 SunGard Data Systems Business Overview
13.9.3 SunGard Data Systems Big data as a Service Introduction
13.9.4 SunGard Data Systems Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SunGard Data Systems Recent Development
13.10 MapR Technologies
13.10.1 MapR Technologies Company Details
13.10.2 MapR Technologies Business Overview
13.10.3 MapR Technologies Big data as a Service Introduction
13.10.4 MapR Technologies Revenue in Big data as a Service Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 MapR Technologies Recent Development
Continued….
