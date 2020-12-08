Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 117th Congress

"I congratulate my friend Rep. Joyce Beatty on being elected to lead the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) in the 117th Congress. I also join in congratulating Rep. Steven Horsford on his election as First Vice Chair, Rep. Brenda Lawrence as Second Vice Chair, Rep. Frederica Wilson as Secretary, Rep. Hank Johnson as Whip, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as Parliamentarian. Together, they will be leading the group known as the 'conscience of the Congress' as House Democrats prepare to work with the incoming Biden-Harris Administration to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the challenges of racial injustice and persistent racial disparities in health care, education, housing, wealth, income, and opportunity.

"I have been proud to partner with the CBC for many years to ensure that House Democrats are always guided in our legislative work by a recognition of the unique challenges facing African-American communities in our country as a result of the terrible legacies of slavery and segregation. Congress has a responsibility to ensure that African Americans are able to reach for economic opportunities, build stronger and safer communities, access equal justice under law, and participate fully in our democracy. In the next Congress, I look forward to working with Chairwoman-elect Beatty and the CBC leadership team to move the ball forward on civil rights, voting rights, justice in policing, and the creation of opportunities that make real economic security more broadly accessible."