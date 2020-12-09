FOG Software Group Acquires Vortx inc.

FOG Software, a division of Vela Software and Constellation Software Inc. [TSX: CSU] has completed the acquisition of Vortx Inc.

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Vela Software, has completed the acquisition of Vortx Inc. (“Vortx”). Ashland, OR-based Vortx, makers of AspDotNetStorefront, creates and hosts eCommerce solutions in vertical markets with unique business requirements. The Vortx solution helps retail and wholesale companies grow by solving their complex need for a growth-oriented eCommerce presence.

Following the acquisition, Vortx will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group. The company will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support their industry-leading eCommerce solutions that truly differentiate and provide a competitive edge for their customers.

“I am excited to see the Vortx team join the FOG family. They are complementary to our growing portfolio of retail and ecommerce solutions and bring additional depth to our companies in this space,” said Sandy Scott, Portfolio Manager, FOG Software Group. “Vortx’s focus on vertical markets with unique functional requirements really provides us with the opportunity to go deeper with existing customers and also to explore other industry categories with unique business challenges.”

“We are delighted to be part of the Constellation family,” said Dana Greaves, Founder and CEO of Vortx. “The FOG team has considerable experience in optimizing and supporting software businesses for the long term, which in turn ensures the continued development and support for our customers who have made an investment in our products.”

As part of Vela and Constellation Software, the FOG Software Group acquires, builds, and retains companies while helping them grow. Vortx will benefit from FOG’s knowledge and relationships in the industry as well as Constellation Software’s best practices, developed over 20 years through the acquisition and operation of over 500 enterprise software businesses.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU]. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries. For more information, visit fogsoftwaregroup.com.