Exceptional Paintings, Sculptures, Prints and Exquisite Fine Jewelry highlight Michaan’s Winter Fine Sale
Previews: December 16 & 17, by appointment and day of sale Auction: Winter Fine Sale Friday, December 18 at 10amALAMEDA, CA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction: Winter Fine Sale Friday, December 18 at 10am
Previews: December 16 & 17, by appointment and day of sale
Location: Michaan’s Auctions 2751 Todd Street Alameda, CA94501
Exceptional Paintings, Sculptures, Prints and Exquisite Fine Jewelry highlight Michaan’s Winter Fine Sale
Michaan’s Winter Fine Sale opens with exquisite fine jewelry pieces of a broad range. An especially noteworthy necklace featuring over fifty-four carats of high-quality diamonds (estimate: $70,000 / 90,000) is consigned from the Estate of Mr. & Mrs. Mortimer Fleishhacker. Both third generation San Franciscans, Mortimer and his wife Janet were very involved in the civic life of San Francisco and are known throughout California for their Philanthropy. Janet was chairman of the board of the University of San Francisco and national president of Camp Fire Girls, among many other achievements. They hosted a 25th anniversary party for the United Nations at their estate in Woodside, CA (known as Green Gables) to which the diplomatic corps including the Secretary General U-Thant attended. Mortimer gifted this necklace to Janet as an anniversary present. Janet, a very fashionable woman, was routinely featured on the list of the 10 best dressed women in San Francisco. She wore this necklace to the openings of the opera, ballet and symphony where she sat in the Fleishhacker family box "M" which is situated in the center of the opera house. Janet left the necklace to her daughter Delia Ehrlich, who also wore it on those occasions. Mortimer Jr.'s father, Mortimer Fleishhacker and his brother Herbert were involved in the early electrification of California and founded the Crown Paper Company which later merged to form Crown Zellerbach. He was a regent for the University of California and helped found the local chapter of what would become the United Way. His brother Herbert was a founder of both Fleishhacker Pool and Fleishhacker Zoo (now known as the San Francisco Zoo), while Mortimer Jr. himself was a founder of the public television station KQED.
An extremely rare water-resistant and antimagnetic Tornek-Rayville TR-900 dive wristwatch produced for the Navy SEALS, will be offered with an estimate of $80,000 to $120,000. This watch is one of only 1000 ever made in the mid 1960’s; shortly after issuing these models the U.S. military reclaimed and destroyed them. This example is serial no. 440 and is offered with all the original components including the brass dust cover over the movement, original strap, etc. It’s believed there is only an estimated 30 to 50 examples still in existence today!
Natural saltwater pearls have been one of the oldest and most prized gemstones throughout history and still are to this day. A lustrous strand of superb natural saltwater pearls accompanied by a GIA gemological report and finished with an emerald and diamond clasp will be offered with an estimate of $5,000 to $7,000.
In addition to the above items, our jewelry department offers a selection of designer pieces such as a Tiffany & Co. diamond orchid brooch; two Patek Philippe & Co. pocket and wristwatches, several Cartier pieces and more!
Michaan’s Auctions is proud to be offering a large amount of important paintings, sculptures, and prints in their Fine Art Section of this Sale. Included in this exceptional sale will be works from early California artist’s such as Grace Carpenter Hudson’s "Shah Ka-we-A Brush Hut Baby, #508” an oil on canvas created in 1918, originally sold from Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco to the current owner, this extraordinary painting will hit the auction block for the first time in its history. With an estimate of $20,000-30,000, this work will certainly pique the interest of collectors near and wide. Adding to the strength of the early California works to be offered by Michaan’s December Fine sale will be Seldon Connor Gile’s “Marin Ranch,” from 1939, a work with amazing provenance as it was exhibited at the Civic Arts Gallery, (Walnut Creek, CA) retrospective of Gile’s works entitled "A Feast for the Eyes: The paintings of Selden Connor Gile,” in 1983. The work was then purchased from the Kim Eagles-Smith Gallery in San Francisco, CA by the current owner. This beautiful and well documented work will be offered at $12,000-18,000. An exceptional painting by Benjamin Chambers Brown, father of the California Wildflower Landscape movement, entitled “Indian Summer, Russian River Region, California,” will be offered with an estimate of $15,000-20,000. The work, shown in the American Federation of the Arts Exhibit: California Artists was originally sold to I.B. Gardner at 930 Riverside Drive, New York City. At some point, this painting returned to California, and will be offered for sale at auction for the first time in the works history. Further, there will be four exceptional works by Will Sparks created during the 1915 Pan Pacific International Exhibition (World’s Fair) in San Francisco, CA. These four gems depict sparkling images of San Francisco during this marvelous event that drew crowds from all over the world to San Francisco. Each piece from this collection of four paintings by Will Sparks will be offered at $4,000-6,000.
The American section of Michaan’s Fine sale will be kicked-off by Thomas Hart Benton’s, Untitled Landscape, an oil on canvas with an estimate of $40,000-60,000. Recently reviewed by the Thomas Hart Benton Catalogue Raisonne Committee, this work will be included in the forthcoming Catalogue Raisonne of Benton’s works. Adding to the excitement of the Benton original coming to the auction block will be a work on paper by Benton, and three of his lithographs including “The Race,” from 1942, “Mine Strike,” 1936, from the American Scene, no. 2, and “Photographing the Bull,” from 1950. This incredible collection of Benton’s works spans 3 decades of the artists work, and will have collectors from all over the country fighting over this new to market painting, and these highly sought- after lithographs.
Marilyn Monroe” (Warhol Style) a decollage inspired by the great American artist will be offered with a $10,000- 15,000 estimate. French artist Raoul Dufy’s work in ink entitled, “Scene de Bar,” originally purchased from the Andre Candillier gallery will be offered at $5,000-7,000, and Fernand Leger’s ink drawing of figures at $10,000- 15,000 will also create a flurry of bidding from here and abroad. The Italian artist Mario Sironi’s, Composizione, a gouache and pencil on paper, authenticated by Frances Meloni, will be offered at $10,000-15,000, and the French artist, Maurice Utrillo’s “Le Moulin de la Galette et le Sacré Coeur,” a watercolor and gouache on paper, with Maxwell Galleries (San Francisco, CA) label affixed verso, will be offered at $20,000-40,000. From India to Burma, Mexico to Spain, and France to Italy, this section of artwork will attract competitive bidding from buyers and dealers around the world.
The contemporary art category is packed with rare works by some of the most sought-after artists at auction today. Leading the contemporary sale will be James Weeks’ “The Yellow Room,” a substantial acrylic on canvas of the artists most beloved period depicting Jazz Musicians, with provenance from Hirschl & Adler Modern New York, this painting will sing to an estimate of $20,000-30,000. Sam Tchakalian’s “M&M,” 1963, is a massive abstract oil on canvas that displays the artist’s gentle aggressiveness when approaching his canvases’. This monumental painting will be offered at $6,000-10,000. The American painter and founding member of the American Abstract Artists, Byron Browne’s “Two Figure Heads,” a mixed media on paper will also be a highlight at Michaan’s Fine Art Winter sale with an estimate of $5,000-7,000. Further, Michaan’s is proud to offer 4 works by American Street- Artist, Mr. Brainwash with “Picasso,” at $4,000-6,000, “Campbells,” at $5,000-7,000, and the work, “Muhammad Ali,” offered at $3,000-5,000. And, rounding out the Contemporary artists represented in the December 18th sale is American Artist and member of the Chicago based Imagists Group, Gladys Nilsson’s “Untitled,” 1996, a hand- painted partially glazed earthenware piece. This will be the first time a work of this medium by Nilsson will come to auction with the exciting estimate of $5,000-7,000.
Major prints and multiples will be on the auction block at Michaan’s Fine December sale including David Hockney’s "Pool made with Paper and blue Ink for Book,” a lithograph in colors that captures the California Cool of Hockney’s most triumphant works with an estimate of $20,000-30,000. Another major print by Joan Miro entitled "Defile de Mannequins en Ireland," 1969, a large lithograph in colors will be offered at $8,000-12,000. Further, M.C. Escher’s surrealist print, “Belvedere,” a lithograph created in 1958, will be offered at $16,000-20,000. Further prints by notable artists such as Jasper Johns, Jacob Lawrence, Gustauve Baumann, William T. Wiley, and Henry Moore will be offered at this major sales event.
For illustration collectors there will be a wonderful 13 panel Charles Schulz Sunday United Syndicate comic, featuring Linus and Lucy Van Pelt and Charlie Brown (valued at: $30,000/50,000). This comic was featured in the 11/22/1959 United Syndicate and is in good collectible condition with the artist signature in the last panel and the published date in the lower left. Done in Schulz’s classic style this comic is sure to excite any seasoned Peanut’s collector.
With such a diverse and high-quality selection of artworks, the December 18th Fine Art Section will certainly be one of Michaan’s greatest group of offerings to date.
The Furniture and Decorative Arts in section in Michaan’s Fine sale offer clients possibilities to own several great rarities to the marketplace. By far the oldest item in this collection is the 6th Century BC Illyrian Bronze Helmet, estimated at $30,000 - 40,000. One of the newer items in the sale is an unusual biomorphic Modernist Black Laquer coffee table, in the style of T.H. "Mesa” Table, estimated at $3,000 - $5,000.
Unusually, the auction boasts a very strong grouping of harpsichords, ranging from an Italian example with a striking painted frame; to an English example by John Harrison, 1749; to a modern example made by Ron Haas in 1987. Three of the harpsichords are consigned from Filoli Historic House & Garden, Woodside. Another sparkling addition to this section of the sale is a life-sized, functioning crystal Aeloian Harp made by Michael Murphy, at Waterford, the legendary glass company of Ireland.
California articles play a strong role in this auction as well. The General John Hewston Sterling Silver Presentation Flatware Set by W. K. Vanderslice, 1875, is one such grouping. A Dirk Van Erp Copper and Mica Table Lamp has been in the same family since its purchase at the end of World War I. A fine Acoma Olla, comes from New Mexico; while a Grueby lamp base started its life circa 1905 in Massachusetts. Its distinctive glaze and tactile form make it memorable.
This section of the auction also includes traditional furniture from Europe; a fine Mali Bronze Crown; a great Vienna-Style Porcelain Plaque; and a selection of fine rugs, including an Art Deco Hereke rug, with bold strapwork.
Among the treasures offered in Fine Winter Sale Asian section is a graceful Large Hanging scroll ink and color on silk, attributed to Leng Mei (1677-1742): 'Female Scholar and Attendant' Large Hanging Scroll, signed, with two seals, remounted as a scroll painting. Estimate: $20,000/$25,000. Provenance: Property from a San Francisco collection, purchased on September 18, 1998 from Le Vieux Manoir Gallery, 8, rue de Beaune, 75007 Paris, France.
Another highlight of the Asian work of Art is an impressive Han Pottery Figure of a Fishmonger.
Naturalistically modeled seated before a cutting board, the right hand raised holding a knife, the left resting on fish, naturalistically modeled seated before a cutting board, the right hand raised holding a knife, the left resting on fish ,the face with serene expression, traces of red mercury pigment, with a fitted base.Height: 19 inches (48 cm)With a 'Report on thermoluminescence Dating' by Bortolot Daybreak, CT, USA, dated April 20, 2004. Estimate: $1500/$2500.
There are additional fine offerings of scholar’s objects, porcelains, Buddhist sculptures, painting scrolls, silk embroideries, snuffbottlesandjadelots.
Talesa Eugenio
Michaan's Auctions
+1 (510) 740-0220 x 116
email us here