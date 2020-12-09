Fine Art Shippers to Collaborate with International Art Management

Ilya Kushnirskiy, Co-Founder of Fine Art Shippers, will join International Art Management as a speaker for the upcoming lecture on art logistics.

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that Ilya Kushnirskiy, Marketing Director and Co-Founder of Fine Art Shippers, will join the Ukrainian educational platform International Art Management (IAM) as a speaker for the upcoming lecture “Art crosses the border. Art logistics.” As the name suggests, the lecture will be focused on the international transportation of art. It will also discuss the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the art logistics industry and the way art shipping companies collaborate with galleries and museums. The lecture, which is designed for Russian-speaking art professionals, will be held online this Saturday, December 12.

International Art Management is a Ukrainian educational platform that offers a series of lectures for specialists in the arts, covering the topics of art management, art business, cultural management, and administration of international art activities, among others. The course is organized by the Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and curated by the art critic and gallerist Sofia Birina. Overall, International Art Management offers 19 lectures that are held online. At the end of the course, the attendees receive certificates of completion, issued by the Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The upcoming lecture titled “Art crosses the border. Art logistics” will take place on December 12. Being part of IAM.PRO, it is designed for art professionals and covers the topic of art logistics in the contemporary era. The lecture will be held in the form of an open discussion, meaning that any participant can take part in it and ask questions. It will be moderated by Sofia Birina and the art financier and art investment expert Denis Belkevich. Co-Founder of Fine Art Shippers Ilya Kushnirskiy will be a speaker at “Art crosses the border. Art logistics.” He will talk about art logistics in the United States and all over the world, how it works and what issues it is dealing with during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, what changes have occurred, how art shipping companies collaborate with art institutions, and many more.

Ilya Kushnirskiy is an experienced speaker who has participated in a number of conferences, discussions, forums, webinars, and lectures dedicated to art logistics and the art world overall. He has extensive expertise in the field and is always ready to share some insights on the process of the international transportation of art and antiques. The upcoming lecture run by International Art Management will provide much useful information and professional tools aimed at helping the attendees implement their own initiatives effectively.

At Fine Art Shippers, we are proud to collaborate with International Art Management and are very thankful for the opportunity to be part of this important course and share our experience with the world.