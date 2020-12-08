Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today congratulating the leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the 117th Congress:

"I join in congratulating Rep. Ruiz on his election as the next Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC).  I also congratulate Reps. Barragan, Espaillat, and Soto on their elections as First Vice Chair, Second Vice Chair, and Whip, respectively, as well as Rep.-elect Leger Fernandez ​as the CHC's Freshman Representative.  I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and with all of the Members of the CHC in the 117th Congress as we carry the work forward in the fight for equal rights, for stronger communities, for economic opportunities that help small businesses and working families get ahead, and to repair our broken immigration system.    "As we prepare for the inauguration of the Biden-Harris Administration, House Democrats stand united in advancing a legislative agenda that seeks to help us build back better from COVID-19 and ensure that every American has access to affordable health care, secure housing, a quality education, safe communities, and opportunities to launch or grow a business that creates good jobs.  The CHC and the diverse Latino communities it represents will continue to play a central role in shaping House Democrats' agenda and keeping our Caucus unified as we seek to turn our vision into a reality For the People.  With the CHC's help, we will continue to fight for an end to policies that separate immigrant and refugee families while working to ensure that our country is a welcoming and inclusive place for those working hard to make it in America, no matter what language they speak, what faith they practice, what color their skin, or in what nation they were born." 

