36 Additional Establishments' Liquor Licenses Suspended

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 36 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders, bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 279. In total, 1,867 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating rules meant to stop the spread and keep New Yorkers safe. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

Seven establishments' liquor licenses were suspended for illegally operating in state-designated micro-cluster zones, which are subject to stronger restrictions due to increased COVID spread in the community.

"New York still has one of the country's lowest infection rates and that is a testament to the toughness and unity of New Yorkers all doing what they can to limit spread. Unfortunately, however, some establishments have continued to ignore the rules, putting their customers, as well as their community as a whole, at risk," Governor Cuomo said. "If we let our guard down and ignore basic public health rules, this winter could be one of the darkest periods of this pandemic and we simply cannot let that happen. We know the vaccine is on the way, we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but if we let up now and become undisciplined, it's going to take us even longer to get there."

State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, "As we move into the colder weather and are forced indoors, it is imperative that businesses stay compliant across the state. New Yorkers must continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and following the life-saving protocols put into place to keep us all healthy."

The State Liquor Authority continues enforcement efforts statewide, with a specific focus on areas with dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, including state-designated micro-cluster zones.

A county-by-county breakdown of the 36 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board is below.

In New York City:

• Bronx - 3

• Brooklyn - 4

• Manhattan - 4

• Queens - 8

• Staten Island - 4

Outside of New York City:

• Albany - 1

• Broome - 1

• Chautauqua - 1

• Erie - 2

• Nassau - 1

• Suffolk - 4

• Westchester - 3

A list of the 36 bars and restaurants suspended along with information on their violations and the date of their suspensions can be found here.