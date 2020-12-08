The Writers of the Future Podcast Announces Syndication with United Public Radio Network as it Posts Episode 100

The L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast has been picked up by UPRN (United Public Radio Network) on its global network.

I have researched Writers of the Future and found it to be everything they say they are and so am very excited to be supporting this program on a global scale.”
— Joe Montaldo, United Public Radio Network
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast has been picked up by UPRN (United Public Radio Network) as it launches episode 100,” stated John Goodwin the podcast host in an announcement shared to Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contest entrants.

Joe Montaldo, CEO UPRN, commented, “I have researched Writers of the Future and found it to be everything they say they are and so am very excited to be supporting this program on a global scale.” The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast air each Monday at 4:00 pm (PST). As part of the syndication, the weekly show is loaded on the UPRN podcast page soundcloud.com/uprn as all earlier episodes are also being uploaded.

“Episode 100 is a very special show for us,” continued Goodwin, “as it features Toni Weisskopf, the publisher of Baen Books, one of America’s most significant publisher of science fiction and fantasy, and publisher of many of the Writers of the Future judges and past winners.”

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast was specifically created to provide hope and inspiration for aspiring writers and illustrators as per L. Ron Hubbard’s mission statement for the Writers & Illustrators of the Future contests. Podcast guests include Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest judges, winners, and industry professionals who are able to bring their expertise and personal stories of achievement. “If you haven't listened to an episode yet, they are educational, funny, and totally geared for the aspiring writer and artist,” Goodwin further noted.

Some of the past 100 guests on the Writer and Illustrators of the Future podcast include judges and industry professionals, such as Orson Scott Card, Tim Powers, David Farland, Robert J. Sawyer, Echo Chernik, Tom Doherty, Toni Weisskopf, Nancy Kress, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Larry Niven, Nnedi Okorafor, Bea Jackson, Kevin J. Anderson, and Sean Williams.

For 37 years, over 800 winners, and now boasting entrants from over 175 countries, Writers and Illustrators of the Future have been providing "a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged" as per L. Ron Hubbard’s direction.

For more information on Writers and Illustrators of the Future, please visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

