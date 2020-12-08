Governor Cooper’s Cabinet Transitions as Second Term Begins

Governor Roy Cooper today announced changes to his administration as several cabinet secretaries announced they will step down in coming weeks during his transition to a second term.

“Four years ago, we assembled one of the strongest cabinets in the history of North Carolina. Susi Hamilton and Larry Hall have served this administration and our state with distinction, and I am grateful for their willingness to forgo other opportunities during that time so they could help lead the state during my first term,” said Governor Cooper. “The beginning of a new term is a natural time for transition, and I know these public servants will continue giving back to North Carolina as they embark on their next ventures.”

Susi Hamilton will be leaving her position as Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources at the end of the year. Under her leadership at DNCR, Secretary Hamilton helped develop and launch Hometown Strong, oversaw distribution of internet hotspots for digital learning through NC Student Connect, and led Governor Cooper’s Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming. She will continue to chair that Council.

“At this time in my career, I feel called to specifically refocus my energy and my efforts to help expand opportunity in eastern North Carolina and make the region stronger and more resilient,” said Hamilton. “Plans are in process for my next endeavor and I’m excited about this new opportunity. I’ll have more information to share in the next few weeks when they are finalized but I wanted to provide Governor Cooper as much time and flexibility as possible to insure the important work of the Department continues uninterrupted. I have loved every minute of this appointment and have appreciated the opportunity to serve. I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Department for their tireless work and dedication to state of North Carolina and its people.”

Also departing is Larry Hall, Secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. During his tenure, the Department completed expansions of two of the four state Veterans’ cemeteries, and secured federal funding for a fifth State Veterans Nursing Home in Forsyth County and a sixth facility in Wake County that will break ground in 2022. The Department has also assisted North Carolina veterans in securing approximately $4 billion in VA compensation and benefits.

“The teamwork and dedication of the DMVA employees and staff has truly made this state the most military and veteran friendly state in the United States. The focus on military readiness and family quality of life, transition and veteran support has truly paid tremendous dividends. Veterans and the military are part of the Community, not apart from the community. Semper Fi,” said Hall.

“Many of our dedicated cabinet secretaries were willing to work long hours for less pay, or passed up jobs in the private sector to serve the state,” said Cooper. “Our state owes them a debt of gratitude for their commitment to public service.”

Additionally, the Department of Information Technology has operated under an Acting Secretary since August. As Governor Cooper approaches his second term, a search for a permanent DIT Secretary has commenced. The current Acting Secretary Thomas Parrish will be considered as a candidate in the search to fill the role long-term.

Qualified candidates for these or other jobs in the administration can indicate their interest by applying online at governor/nc.gov/opportunities.

