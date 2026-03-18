Governor Stein Honors First Responders at 200 Club of Wake County Meeting

Today Governor Stein joined the 200 Club of Wake County to honor North Carolina’s first responders. For 25 years, the 200 Club of Wake County has supported the families of fallen Wake County first responders through immediate financial assistance and scholarships for their children and spouses.

“First responders run toward danger when others might flee, and they face real challenges in their work,” said Governor Josh Stein. “They deserve support for their sacrifices and pay that reflects their value.”

“The 200 Club of Wake County is proud to support the families of first responders who have given their lives protecting our community. For more than 25 years, we have had the privilege of standing beside these families, providing immediate financial assistance during their most difficult moments,” said Barry Long, President of The 200 Club of Wake County. “We remain deeply committed to honoring their sacrifice and look forward to continuing our support of Wake County’s dedicated first responders and their families.”

Governor Stein is committed to supporting law enforcement officers and keeping North Carolinians safe. Last week, he announced a $1.4 billion Critical Needs Budget to address the state’s most urgent priorities while lawmakers continue to work on a comprehensive state budget. This budget proposes funding to make state law enforcement roles more competitive, including a 6.5% raise for juvenile court counselors and probation and parole officers and a 10% raise for correctional officers, state law enforcement officers, and youth counselors. Governor Stein also recommends stabilizing the Department of Adult Correction (DAC) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) operational budgets and providing a 10% pay increase for nurses and behavioral health technicians for all state‑run facilities to support mental health services and promote public safety.

Governor Stein continues to advocate for his $195 million public safety proposal, which provides hiring bonuses for new officers and officers relocating from other states and includes raises for all state law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and youth counselors. The public safety package also invests in violence prevention and strengthens coordination between law enforcement and mental health professionals to keep communities safe.