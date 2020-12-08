Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Issues RFP for 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

The Vermont Department of Public Service is seeking proposals to develop and write a Telecommunications Plan that meets new requirements set forth by Act 79 (2019), an act relating to broadband deployment throughout Vermont, and 30 V.S.A. § 202d, as amended by Act 137 (2020), an act relating to COVID-19 funding and assistance for broadband connectivity, housing, and economic relief. 

For more information, please see the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan 2021 RFP.

QUESTIONS DUE BY:          December 15, 2020, 4:00 pm

ANSWERS POSTED:            December 18, 2020

RFP RESPONSES DUE BY:  December 30, 2020, 4:00 pm

CONTACT: Corey Chase, Telecommunications Infrastructure Specialist 802-498-3029 or 802-828-2342 corey.chase@vermont.gov

 

 

PSD Issues RFP for 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

