The Hot Sauce on Everyone's Wishlist This Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- This year give a gift that your loved ones are sure to not only love but, use! Big Red’s Hot Sauce is a local AZ-based company as seen on ABC, Fox, Bon appetite magazine, and Esquire magazine just to name a few. Big Red's Hot Sauce is on its way to becoming a household name in the hot sauce industry nationally.
With flavors such as the Green Chili Avocado, the Sweet and Spicy Prickly Pear, the Maple Bacon Jalapeno, and the Banana reaper Split just to name a few, there is no wonder why Big Red’s Hot Sauce is on everyone’s wish list!
In addition to the unique flavor profiles Big Red’s Hot Sauce brings you Arizona style sauces. Full of flavor, versatile, non-vinegar base with a variety of heat levels. Heat ranges from very mild, sweet and spicy, hot, and flavors as hot as the PS5!
Just when you thought it was only about hot sauce, let us not forget about their Smother Sauces! Likened to BBQ sauce, but made for much, more! The AZ Jerk Smother Sauce has the traditional spices of a Caribbean jerk with brown sugar. This flavor is great for jerk wings, jerk pasta, fish, and more!
Next, we have the Blackberry Rum Smother Sauce. This flavor is sweet and savory at the same time. Great for wings, pulled pork, Ribs, and a variety of vegan substitutes.
Not into sauces? Not to worry Big Red’s Hot Sauce has Sweet and Spicy Prickly Pear Almonds, Ghost Smoked Cheddar Almonds, and last by not least 3 kings peanuts featuring 3 of the hottest peppers in the world with flavors of: onion, garlic, and cumin.
These sauces are great for: marinading, cooking, or just using it to spice up your favorite meal. All the products are the perfect size for stocking stuffers and make a great compliment to other gifts for your loved ones.
Save 20% off all online orders when you enter the code: Big20 at: Bigredshotsauce.com
