DDOT Extends 2020 Visitor Parking Passes into 2021

(Washington, DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that residents should continue to use the existing 2020 Visitor Parking Pass (VPP) into 2021. The District plans to launch a streamlined digital parking permit program in 2021.

The VPP program allows District residents to register for an annual pass that is used for guests to park for more than 2 hours on Residential Permit Parking or RPP-zoned blocks.

Residents who are new to the District or need a replacement VPP (due to damage or loss) should visit their local Metropolitan Police Department precinct to request a temporary parking pass instead of a VPP.

Beginning in March 2020, and continuing for the duration of the public health emergency, the District has suspended enforcement for the following infractions:

Expired residential parking permits and visitor parking permits/passes

Expired District license plates and inspection stickers

Expired meters

A complete list of modifications to District operations is available at coronavirus.dc.gov/page/stay-home.

For more information, please visit ddot.dc.gov or call DDOT Customer Service at 202-671-2700.

