MDC offers free muzzleloading rifle clinic Dec. 12 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free clinic on muzzleloading rifles from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville. Both historic and modern muzzleloading sporting arms will be covered. Participants will learn how to load, shoot, and care for guns that connect history with today’s hunting and target shooting opportunities.

“Shooting black powder is safe and fun, but one of the best benefits is that you can extend your deer season,” said Nathan Woodland, Parma Woods manager. “Shooting a muzzleloader gives you a chance to fill any unused firearms deer permits during the Missouri alternative methods deer season.”

MDC instructors will teach participants about rifle safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and safe storage. Muzzleloading rifles, powder, and bullets will be provided for a live-fire session on the target shooting range. Participants may also bring their own firearm and ammunition. This clinic will give attendees the knowledge they need to start shooting muzzleloaders.

“Shooting a muzzleloader really isn’t hard,” Woodland said. “You simply add the proper amount of black powder, you seat the bullet, you prime the charge, and you fire the gun.”

This clinic is for participants age 11 and older. Registration is required. MDC is following state guidelines and local protocols for COVID-19 safety. Precautions such as face masks and physical distancing will be observed.

To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zbj.