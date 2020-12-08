Senator Brewster Announces Pandemic Relief Funds

McKeesport – December 8, 2020 – State Senator Jim Brewster today announced the following state tax credit monies for COVID-19 relief and community development initiatives.

“I was pleased to support this initiative that will help our communities overcome some of the challenges caused by the pandemic,” Brewster said. “The dollars will also help kick-start some vital economic and community development initiatives in our neighborhoods.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne

$1,435 million to serve over 260,000 people in an 11-county area in southwestern Pennsylvania. The food bank expects to distribute the equivalent of more than 35 million meals to food to struggling families this fiscal year.

Tube City Renaissance in McKeesport

$13,500 to address blight, safe housing, quality of life and employment opportunities. The density in housing fosters greater health risks to individuals and families living in crowded apartments or rundown homes with little access to safe and adequate housing. The organization is looking to renovate a vacant home on Cornell.

Westmoreland County Action in New Kensington

$160,000 to develop and renew downtown with community involvement and staying focused on the needs of residents. Create a temporary site for the farmers market during construction of the New Kensington Market House and Community Center, provide food/supplies and infrastructure needs for the community related to COVID, and more.

McKees Point Development Group in McKeesport

$360,000 to stabilize housing stock and create new home ownership opportunities, by working with Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh; Rehabilitate and resize the downtown business district while creating new businesses opportunities. Maximizing the potential for job creation related to the tourism industry by targeting development toward the key historical/recreational area surrounding the Penn McKee Hotel, the Marina at McKees Point, and the Great Allegheny Passage.

Mon Valley Initiative

$160,000 in Braddock to focus on residential stabilization. Expected to make a positive impact on over 700 low-income people in Braddock with Braddock Library’s numerous programs, adjusted for COVID-19 impacts. During the six-year plan, they will sell six newly built homes and secure financing for eight rental units.

$380,000 in Clairton for home construction projects that are in pre-development, including the Clairton Inn, a mixed-use project with 49 residential apartments and 5 commercial spaces. Along with a focus to improve home ownership rates, provide direct health and human services, including the provision of 1,200 meals to families, connecting residents to health services, youth programming, and training residents on the use of NARCAN.

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh

$37,500 in McKeesport. The group’s goal is to enhance the quality of life for low-income residents through renovations allowing homeowners to remain living independently. Targeted repairs further stabilize homeownership and value of their neighborhood, enhancing the economic revitalization of McKeesport as a whole.

$41,250 in Clairton for home repairs and neighborhood revitalization. Will serve at least nine residents, repair seven homes, retain jobs, and utilize local and minority-owned contractors as much as possible.

Administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, the tax credits are distributed through Neighborhood Partnership Programs.

