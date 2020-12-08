PayPro Administrators Offers AI-Driven Chatbot
Virtual assistant “Pat” answers benefits questions 7x24x365
PayPro Administrators, a one-stop employee benefit administration and payroll processing provider, today formally announced the addition of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot to the new benefits technology platform they launched earlier in 2020. Pat, the name PayPro gave to its virtual assistant, is a secure, AI-driven chatbot that quickly answers questions for benefits plan participants.
“For three decades, PayPro has been dedicated to delivering high-touch, high-value service to more than 1,000 employers nationwide,” said Bobbi Kaelin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, PayPro Administrators. “Our new virtual assistant is the latest innovation we have been able to deliver because of our migration to a new benefits platform, powered by WEX. On top of our ability to offer multiple accounts in a single system, deliver personalized experiences for both plan sponsors and participants, give convenient access to plan details via online portal and mobile app, our Pat chatbot adds that extra touch and assurance that participants have a fun, friendly, and fast way to get their questions answered.”
Plan participants can enter natural language questions or phrases and get back contextual responses specific to their FSA, HSA, HRA etc accounts. Examples of things Pat helps participants complete include: checking balances, submitting receipts, understanding claim denials, finding tax documents, and reporting lost or stolen cards.
“Our continuous investments in AI and analytics are great examples of our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to help our partners succeed,” said Matt Dallahan, senior vice president of product management at WEX’s Health division. “We are excited to see partners like PayPro Administrators leverage our new Let’s Chat functionality to get quick, personalized answers and account assistance to participants around the clock.”
About PayPro Administrators
PayPro Administrators is “the broker's TPA” that works primarily with brokers and agents to assist their clients with their administrative needs. PayPro is the one-stop resource that brokers are seeking for worry-free consumer-driven health plans, COBRA, and payroll administration. In addition, PayPro assists with ACA 1094C/1095C prep & filings, ERISA reporting, and retiree billing services. www.pagroup.us.
