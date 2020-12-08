SCD Consulting Services Is Now Google Adwords Certified

SCD Consulting Services Shirley Cress Dudley

Want to reach more clients and have a stronger internet presence? We have a dedicated, trained team ready to help you achieve your goals.” — Shirley Cress Dudley, MA MAMFC

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCD Consulting Services announces its certifications in Display Ads, Search Ads and Video. SCD Consulting Services, in business since 2010, specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and organic traffic. Several of their regular clients asked to supplement their organic marketing with paid marketing, so SCD trained members of their team in Google Adwords.

Google Adwords is an online advertising platform that allows advertisers to bid on keywords and display brief advertisements in text, images, and videos to its web users. Ads show up in Google search engines, along with YouTube, mobile apps, and other non-search sites.

"We are pleased to be able to offer these additional services to our monthly clients," says founder and CEO, Shirley Cress Dudley.

SCD Consulting Services focuses on helping local, regional and national businesses get more traffic to their website and generate more leads for new business. Founder, Shirley Cress Dudley, has a medical background as a multi-specialty medical practice executive, with certifications from Medical Group Management Company (MGMA)- Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives, and Certified Medical Practice Executives. Ms. Dudley is also a best selling author, and online business coach, helping others transfer their skills and experiences into online businesses. The company helps all types of clients- from law firms to roofing companies, and has a special focus on private medical practices.

All of SCD services focus on each client individually. There are no set plans of service- everything is concierge and tailored to the individual needs of each client. Shirley Cress Dudley and SCD Consulting Services has been seen and heard on NBC, ABC, CBS, USA Today, Fox News, Itunes, IHeart Radio, Business Innovators Radio, The Thought Leaders Show, and Conscious Company Magazine.

To learn more about Shirley Cress Dudley and SCD Consulting Services, go to https://www.scdconsultingservices.com

SCD Consulting Services- your Internet Marketing Company