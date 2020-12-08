Hoyer: Republicans' Rejection of JCCIC Motion Threatens American Democracy

"The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding," Hoyer said following the JCCIC meeting. "Their continued deference to President Trump's post-election temper tantrums threatens our democracy and undermines faith in our system of elections. Today is the safe-harbor deadline, and states have now certified their results, confirming that Joe Biden will be the forty-sixth President of the United States and Kamala Harris will be the first woman and first Black and South Asian American to serve as Vice President. It is imperative that JCCIC proceed with plans for their inauguration and coordinate with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee. Instead, Republicans are refusing even to allow JCCIC to say that President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be inaugurated on January 20, even when there is no serious dispute over that fact."

Every four years, JCCIC is tasked with overseeing the official inaugural ceremonies taking place at the U.S. Capitol, including the swearing-in and the Congressional receptions immediately following. Composed of three members each from the House and Senate - three Democrats and three Republicans - JCCIC met this morning, at which session Leader Hoyer introduced his motion. The motion, in full, reads:

"I move that the committee notify the American people that we are preparing for the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee and public health experts to ensure the health and safety of the American people as we observe this transition of power." ###