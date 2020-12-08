The Struggle and Outside in Offered Distribution Deal Through Web Series Festival Global
Tubi and Amazon Prime, two major streaming platforms picked up The Struggle and Outside In, content discovered via Web Series Festival Global
7th Annual Web Series Festival Global
The 7th Web Series Festival Global is slated for September 5th 2021 in the heart of Hollywood. While the team reviews and programs submitted content, it took time to support creators by finding distribution.
Announcing The Struggle and Outside In now available on the major streaming platforms Tubi and Amazon Prime
The Struggle
Short Form | Shane Anderson's glass is always half full. He is determined to make this year his last year as a ride-share driver. One hilarious trip at a time, Shane drives his outrageous passengers to their destinations.
Outside In
Short Form | Showcasing the dark underworld of the Toronto urban gang scene within the restaurant culture, we follow each character through their own personal struggles and although they all come from very different backgrounds, they all share the same inner darkness.
About: Web Series Festival Global was established in 2015 by a small group of dedicated entertainment media personalities with a keen desire to help web series creators, and fans of web series, celebrate great content. Fittingly located in Hollywood, the epi-centre of the global film industry. Web Series Festival Global has successfully launched the careers of many talented web series producers. Each year organizers continue to be impressed by the growing depth and breadth of artistic creativity being submitted for consideration. It’s positive proof that modern web television mediums like web series are forging ahead in leaps and bounds.
Web Series are the new TV– they are a series of thematic videos specifically designed for viewing online, although it is possible to watch them on TV as well. Web series have been around for some time but their popularity has taken off considerably over the past decade as the World Wide Web extends its reach. Modern web series cover a huge range of genres – comedy, drama, animation, sci fi, action, horror, documentary and many more. In fact, if it can be captured on video, it can be turned into a web series! And entered into a Web Series Festival.
The 7th Annual Web Series Festival Global in 2021 will offer 4 categories – Web Series Scripts, Web Series, Trailers and Pilots. Entrants can submit up to 3 episodes of their web series for review, whilst scripts can be any format and length. Submissions may be made via links that enable viewing online.
Every submission will be in the running for the grand prize award, and also for consideration as a Best Category Winner. In total, organizers say there is $5000 worth of awards, including ISAConnect and iPitch.tv memberships, Total Script Express subscriptions provided by SellAScript.com, InkTip Script listings, laurels, and press coverage. The Grand Prize winner additionally receives a beautiful hand crafted crystal trophy. Festival Global is an IMDB official event (http://www.imdb.com/event/ev0003670/).
