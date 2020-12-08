Afterschool Programs | Nebraska Department of Education

Afterschool programs keep students safe and provide students with a place to learn, develop skills and build relationships with professional staff and fellow students. Afterschool programs give students the opportunity to also explore other interests, hobbies and engage in fun activities. Students have additional time to learn and grow outside of the school day. These additional opportunities help support academic achievement and social development. They also provide families and communities with an additional way to connect with students and get involved in their education.

This website is designed to assist schools and communities in the creation of their afterschool program. This website includes ideas, tips and additional resources to assist with the planning process from the beginning stages of development to the final product: a safe, fun learning environment for students and families.

If you are a current grantee of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, you can find additional resources under the My 21 CCLC tab.

