Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Zero Trust Network Security Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Zero Trust Network Security Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Zero Trust Network Security Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Zero Trust Network Security Service market. This report focused on Zero Trust Network Security Service market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Zero Trust Network Security Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Pulse Secure
CipherChina Technology
Qianxin
Google (Beyond Corp)
Okta
Cisco
Akamai
Centrify
Zero Trust Network Security Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero Trust Network Security Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intrusion Prevention System
Web Application Firewall
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
User Identification
Consistent Trust Assessment
Software Defined Perimeter
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Zero Trust Network Security Service market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Intrusion Prevention System
1.2.3 Web Application Firewall
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 User Identification
1.3.3 Consistent Trust Assessment
1.3.4 Software Defined Perimeter
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
….
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Pulse Secure
11.1.1 Pulse Secure Company Details
11.1.2 Pulse Secure Business Overview
11.1.3 Pulse Secure Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.1.4 Pulse Secure Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Pulse Secure Recent Development
11.2 CipherChina Technology
11.2.1 CipherChina Technology Company Details
11.2.2 CipherChina Technology Business Overview
11.2.3 CipherChina Technology Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.2.4 CipherChina Technology Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 CipherChina Technology Recent Development
11.3 Qianxin
11.3.1 Qianxin Company Details
11.3.2 Qianxin Business Overview
11.3.3 Qianxin Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.3.4 Qianxin Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Qianxin Recent Development
11.4 Google (Beyond Corp)
11.4.1 Google (Beyond Corp) Company Details
11.4.2 Google (Beyond Corp) Business Overview
11.4.3 Google (Beyond Corp) Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.4.4 Google (Beyond Corp) Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Google (Beyond Corp) Recent Development
11.5 Okta
11.5.1 Okta Company Details
11.5.2 Okta Business Overview
11.5.3 Okta Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.5.4 Okta Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Okta Recent Development
11.6 Cisco
11.6.1 Cisco Company Details
11.6.2 Cisco Business Overview
11.6.3 Cisco Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.6.4 Cisco Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Cisco Recent Development
11.7 Akamai
11.7.1 Akamai Company Details
11.7.2 Akamai Business Overview
11.7.3 Akamai Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.7.4 Akamai Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Akamai Recent Development
11.8 Centrify
11.8.1 Centrify Company Details
11.8.2 Centrify Business Overview
11.8.3 Centrify Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.8.4 Centrify Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Centrify Recent Development
11.9 Perimeter
11.9.1 Perimeter Company Details
11.9.2 Perimeter Business Overview
11.9.3 Perimeter Zero Trust Network Security Service Introduction
11.9.4 Perimeter Revenue in Zero Trust Network Security Service Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Perimeter Recent Development
Continued….
