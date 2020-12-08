Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Zero Trust Network Security Service Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Zero Trust Network Security Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Zero Trust Network Security Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Zero Trust Network Security Service market. This report focused on Zero Trust Network Security Service market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Zero Trust Network Security Service Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Zero Trust Network Security Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Pulse Secure

CipherChina Technology

Qianxin

Google (Beyond Corp)

Okta

Cisco

Akamai

Centrify

Zero Trust Network Security Service market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero Trust Network Security Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Intrusion Prevention System

Web Application Firewall

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

User Identification

Consistent Trust Assessment

Software Defined Perimeter

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Zero Trust Network Security Service market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

