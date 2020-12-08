Global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market. This report focused on Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet (US)
Amazon (US)
Apple (US)
Nuance Communications (US)
IBM (US)
Microsoft (US)
Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
Inbenta Technologies (US)
Baidu (China)
Blackberry (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chatbots
IVA Smart Speakers
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Government
Utilities
Travel and Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Chatbots
1.4.3 IVA Smart Speakers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Consumer Electronics
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Utilities
1.5.9 Travel and Hospitality
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Alphabet (US)
13.1.1 Alphabet (US) Company Details
13.1.2 Alphabet (US) Business Overview
13.1.3 Alphabet (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.1.4 Alphabet (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Alphabet (US) Recent Development
13.2 Amazon (US)
13.2.1 Amazon (US) Company Details
13.2.2 Amazon (US) Business Overview
13.2.3 Amazon (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.2.4 Amazon (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Amazon (US) Recent Development
13.3 Apple (US)
13.3.1 Apple (US) Company Details
13.3.2 Apple (US) Business Overview
13.3.3 Apple (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.3.4 Apple (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Apple (US) Recent Development
13.4 Nuance Communications (US)
13.4.1 Nuance Communications (US) Company Details
13.4.2 Nuance Communications (US) Business Overview
13.4.3 Nuance Communications (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.4.4 Nuance Communications (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Nuance Communications (US) Recent Development
13.5 IBM (US)
13.5.1 IBM (US) Company Details
13.5.2 IBM (US) Business Overview
13.5.3 IBM (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.5.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
13.6 Microsoft (US)
13.6.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details
13.6.2 Microsoft (US) Business Overview
13.6.3 Microsoft (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.6.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development
13.7 Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
13.7.1 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Company Details
13.7.2 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Business Overview
13.7.3 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.7.4 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Recent Development
13.8 Inbenta Technologies (US)
13.8.1 Inbenta Technologies (US) Company Details
13.8.2 Inbenta Technologies (US) Business Overview
13.8.3 Inbenta Technologies (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.8.4 Inbenta Technologies (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Inbenta Technologies (US) Recent Development
13.9 Baidu (China)
13.9.1 Baidu (China) Company Details
13.9.2 Baidu (China) Business Overview
13.9.3 Baidu (China) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.9.4 Baidu (China) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Baidu (China) Recent Development
13.10 Blackberry (US)
13.10.1 Blackberry (US) Company Details
13.10.2 Blackberry (US) Business Overview
13.10.3 Blackberry (US) Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Introduction
13.10.4 Blackberry (US) Revenue in Text-based Intelligent Virtual Assistant Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Blackberry (US) Recent Development
Continued….
