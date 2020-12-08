Court Approves Extending E-Filing Deadline

New amendments to the Rules of Practice approved by the Supreme Court of Ohio include moving the Court’s e-filing deadline, effective Jan. 1.

The deadline for filing documents through the Supreme Court’s e-filing portal will move from the current 5 p.m. to 11:59:59 p.m. local time at the Court in Columbus.

The business hours of the Office of the Clerk will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Documents submitted after 5 p.m. will not be reviewed until the next business day – but the documents will be timely if they comply with the Rules of Practice and are submitted no later than 11:59:59 p.m. on or before the day they are due.

The new amendments also eliminate several rules provisions requiring the clerk’s office to refuse to file documents that do not meet certain filing requirements.

In addition, in expedited election cases, parties now will be required to file a response to a motion within three days of the filing of the motion.

The full text of the amendments can be found here.