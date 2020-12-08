State Aid Recalculation | Nebraska Department of Education

2020/21 State Aid Recalculation

(Available 8:00 a.m. CT Tuesday, December 8, 2020 to 4:00 p.m. CT Thursday, December 10, 2020)

The 2020/21 State Aid Recalculation has been completed. Per Statute 79-1065, State Aid is recalculated each year after data from the most recent school year is finalized and updated figures can be obtained. This information is used to calculate each district’s prior year correction.

The 2020/21 State Aid Recalculation documents can be accessed by clicking on the links below. This information will only be available from 8:00 a.m. CT, Tuesday, December 8 to 4:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, December 10. Review your district’s components for accuracy. If you find any calculation errors, contact Kevin Lyons by 4:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, December 8. Since the data has been finalized, we are no longer able to correct data submission errors at this time.

If you have questions on how a specific component was calculated or need more information, refer to Part II of the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) Document below. Updated statewide numbers used for the recalculation are also located below.

To calculate the prior year correction that will be used in determining a school district’s 2020/21 State Aid, calculate the difference between the recalculated 2020/21 State Aid and the April 23, 2020 Certified 2020/21 State Aid. The formula for this calculation is:

2020/21 Recalculated State Aid – 2020/21 Certified State Aid = Prior Year’s Correction

See the prior year correction document below for our calculation of your prior year correction.

All documents below are in Adobe Acrobat (pdf) format:

Additional information for calculation of specific components:

If you find any calculation errors, contact Kevin Lyons at kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov or by phone at (402) 450-1418 by no later than 4:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, December 10.