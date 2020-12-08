We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Tampa Bay, Florida
We selected We Insure because of its depth of carriers and extensive support offerings”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, announces the addition of a new agency in Tampa Bay, Florida.
— Aaron Hadam
We Insure Insurance Unlimited is new agency owned by Aaron Hadam and Jenny Roche. Together they operate RE/MAX Realty Unlimited, a Tampa Bay real estate brokerage with approximately 100 real estate agents working from offices in Brandon, Riverview, and St. Petersburg.
“We selected We Insure because of its depth of carriers and extensive support offerings,” says Hadam. “Additionally, we found the company’s leadership team shared our ‘client-first’ business approach, so it was a good cultural fit for us.”
“We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger. “In doing so, the franchise partners can focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 140 retail locations and over $200 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Dianne Good, Agent In Charge
We Insure- Insurance Unlimited
+1 (813) 930-7630
dianne.good@weinsuregroup.com