Massachusetts Business Owner Shares Formula for Happiness on Virtual TEDx Stage

Award-winning CEO-turned-bestselling-author gives powerful, predictable formula for lasting happiness in TEDx talk

The Six Habits offers a pragmatic, simple solution for anyone who has ever dreamed of a bigger, more abundant life. When we change the nature of our thought patterns, anything becomes possible.” — Laura DiBenedetto

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished businesswoman, Laura DiBenedetto, delivered a TEDx talk virtually last week to heaping praise. Her timely speech of practical hope was broadcast against the beautiful backdrop of Maui, Hawaii, punctuating the true potential of her words.

The Covid crisis has highlighted an underlying discontent that many people were already feeling in their daily lives, causing existing cracks to be revealed, and deepen. Health, emotional and financial worries have been exacerbated and people are looking for answers.

Best-selling author, DiBenedetto, feels that this is the ideal time for people to look within and learn to master the mental habits which have been proven to help many ordinary people to live their most fulfilled lives. “The Six Habits offers a pragmatic, simple solution for anyone who has ever dreamed of a bigger, more abundant life,” she says. “When we change the nature of our thought patterns, anything becomes possible.”

DiBenedetto warns that there is never a convenient time to stop in your tracks and decide to change everything but ignoring the inner call of dissatisfaction can be devastating. “Even at a time when I thought I had it all, I was physically sick, I was bleeding internally from years of self-induced stress, I was not getting along with my new husband, and every corner of life was an uphill battle,” DiBenedetto says. “It was only when I looked within that I found the happiness I’d been searching for all along.”

Her talk has already been applauded by many who have praised its vulnerable honesty, accessibility and invitation into change.

The talk is live on the TED website: https://www.ted.com/talks/laura_dibenedetto_the_six_habits_of_the_happiest_people

Laura DiBenedetto is a multi-award-winning CEO, #1 best-selling author, keynote speaker, success coach and educator. She started her first company at nineteen years old and went on to retire at thirty-seven, only to discover happiness wasn’t what she thought it was. Her awakening and subsequent journey into true success, passion, pleasure, joy and profound love of life inspired her book, The Six Habits: Practical Tools for Bringing Your Dreams to Life. She has helped countless people to transform their lives through her public appearances, newsletters, books and products. Laura grew up in a small town in Massachusetts, USA, and now lives in Maui, HI.

The Six Habits of the Happiest People | Laura DiBenedetto | TEDxMcphs