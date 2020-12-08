CopyIsKey - UK Based Content Writing Agency Launch New Website
CopyIsKey are a UK based content writing agency dedicated to producing well-researched, magazine-quality content on-demand.HUDDERSFIELD, WEST YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The content writing agency Copy Is Key has launched a brand new website offering content writing services and press release distribution. The website makes it possible for customers to place their content orders directly on the site.
Copy Is Key is a content writing agency providing magazine-quality, well-researched content on demand. The writers at Copy Is Key produce articles, web page content, and press releases to a high degree of quality and professionalism. All of the in-house writers at the company are educated to degree level in English and Creative Writing and have a number of years of professional experience as copywriters and content writers. The company was founded in 2018 and has delivered content across a range of different niches during this time.
The new direct content ordering service on the website makes it easy to place an order for content. Clients only need to use the slider on the content writing page to choose how many articles they want, then select the number of words per article. They can also provide information about the type of content, the title or concept, website or target audience, suggested keywords, and writing style for each piece of content. The client can then simply add the content to their basket and checkout and pay when they're ready. Content writing is priced at £20 per 250 words. All content is double-checked before it's sent to clients, ensuring everything written is up to their high standards.
The site also offers press release distribution. A Copy Is Key writer will write the client's press release to the standards required for distribution, with the ability to order up to five releases at a time. The client is asked to provide information for each press release, including a suggested angle for the press release and contact details for the company. Press releases are distributed via premium industry news channels and online media outlets, covering more than 350 sites. When the process is complete, the client receives a full report. Each press release with distribution costs £150.
Copy Is Key's new website makes ordering both content writing and press release distribution simple. The site focuses on clean design and an easy ordering process that offers transparent, set pricing. 'The Projects' page offers examples of some of their work across several different niches, from real estate and catering to mergers and acquisitions.
For clients who are looking for an SEO evaluation and strategy design, there is also the option of getting in touch with Copy Is Key. The company can offer advice and SEO strategy help so that clients can get the most from their website content.
For more information about Copy Is Key, visit the website at https://copyiskey.com. For enquiries, please get in touch by calling 07594187465 or emailing hello@copyiskey.com
Lewis Doddy
CopyIsKey
email us here