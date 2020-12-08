Luxury Lockdown - $200,000 Salary on Offer for Teaching on a VIP Texan Ranch

If you and your significant other are teachers, you might be in luck! An ultra-wealthy family needs to homeschool 2 children at their luxurious ranch!

If you and your significant other are qualified teachers or tutors, you might be in luck! An ultra-wealthy family based close to Austin, Texas, is looking for a teacher/ tutor couple to homeschool 2 children and sit out the Coronavirus pandemic at a luxurious 10,000-acre ranch.

The job post, originally posted on VIP nanny and governess job site www.jobsinchildcare.com, is certainly intriguing. When the day job teaching the two children in the family is done, the successful candidates will have the opportunity to use facilities such as the gym and pool. The teachers can also spend their free time horse riding or exploring the extensive grounds with wildlife, springs rivers and forests. Food and water are produced within the confines of the property. The candidates will be provided with their own accommodation in a separate two-bedroom guesthouse on the ranch.

It's not all rosy - due to the COVID-19 pandemic, successful candidates will be required to live in the family’s ranch compound for the duration of the contract, remaining on location throughout. Having said that, 10,000 acres is certainly a lot of space and the salary on offer is fantastic, at $100,000 per candidate per year.

James Alger, Director of Jobs in Childcare, said, “This job post really is exceptional. Although living on site can be difficult, this is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidates. For teachers that are able to find a bond with the family, I can't think of a better way to spend a lockdown.”

Although it might feel like it, the world isn’t coming to an end just yet. Nonetheless, that isn’t stopping high net worth individuals hunkering down and sitting out the pandemic in luxury. Whether they are departing big cities for ranches like this or buying underground bunkers, the ultra-wealthy seem to have their options covered.

