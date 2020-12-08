Voluntary Health Organization Market Fueled By Contributions From General Public

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Voluntary Health Organizations Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The voluntary health organizations market consists of sales of voluntary health services by entities that are engaged in raising funds for health-related research such as disease prevention (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others), health education, and patient services. Increased voluntary contributions are expected to drive the demand for the voluntary health organizations market. Voluntary health organizations generate their revenue primarily from voluntary contributions from the general public, which are to be used for general or specific purposes that are connected with health, welfare, or community services. For example, the total voluntary contributions to the WHO (World Health Organization) in 2018 amounted to $2.2 billion. Additionally, WHO received $615 million for outbreak and crisis response. Therefore, a growing number of voluntary contributions from the general public are predicted to fuel the demand for the voluntary health and welfare organizations market.

The global voluntary health organizations market size is expected to increase from $46.75 billion in 2019 to $47.08 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7%. The slow growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $56.84 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.48%.

Major players covered in the voluntary health organization market are Mercy Ships, American Heart Association, Angelwood, Valley Aids Council, March of Dimes, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, American Lung Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Center Industries, AccessCNY, American College Of Cardiology Foundation, American Diabetes Association, Arizona Partnership For Immunization, Arc Of Nepa, Acadiana Concern For Aids Relief, Mains’l California, Maui Family YMCA, and Parkview Huntington Family Young Men’s Christian Association.

